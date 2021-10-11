Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

SNBR stock opened at $91.59 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

