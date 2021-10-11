Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
SNBR stock opened at $91.59 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
About Sleep Number
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
