SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.62

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 4924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SM Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after buying an additional 726,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SM Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after buying an additional 706,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

