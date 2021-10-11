Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Tops $147.59 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.61 or 0.00201748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00094914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.