SMART Global (SGH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74.

A number of analysts have commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,989.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock valued at $152,692,140. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

