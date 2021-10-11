Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.20). Smart Sand reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SND stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.