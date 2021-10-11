Smartshare Market Capitalization Reaches $580,085.63 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $580,085.63 and $137,693.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00096959 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021710 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003576 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

