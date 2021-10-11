Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Trading Down 1.4%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 14,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 13,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

