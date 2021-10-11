Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $152.15 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $152.15 million and approximately $235.33 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.00212500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00094330 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

