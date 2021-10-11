Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.03

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 7527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Get Snap One alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million. Analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.