Snowball (SNOB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.91 Million

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and $353,785.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00058689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00126965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00076673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,249.29 or 1.00136321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.69 or 0.06037444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 16,712,787 coins and its circulating supply is 8,696,877 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

