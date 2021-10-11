SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003349 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

