Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.85 ($31.59).

GLE stock traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching €28.26 ($33.24). 2,766,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($61.48). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.20.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

