SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 5.1%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $278.29 and last traded at $275.34. Approximately 4,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 882,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.87.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.58.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,481,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
