SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 5.1%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $278.29 and last traded at $275.34. Approximately 4,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 882,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,481,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

