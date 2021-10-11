Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:SOLVY opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. Solvay has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Solvay SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Formulations, Advanced Materials, Performance Chemicals and Corporate and Business Services. The Advanced Formulations segment offers specialty formulations that impact surface chemistry and alter liquid behavior.

