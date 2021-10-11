Sora Validator Token Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Sora Validator Token has a market capitalization of $366,624.44 and $63,342.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,465.68 or 1.00054742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00056046 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.74 or 0.00502731 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

Sora Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,624 coins. The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

