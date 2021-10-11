South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Shares Up 46.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) shot up 46.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.12. 23,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 26,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.