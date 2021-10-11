Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Down to $53.92

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.92, but opened at $52.45. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $52.59, with a volume of 222,195 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $70,745,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $40,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.