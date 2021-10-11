Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stake Reduced by Western Asset Management Company LLC

Western Asset Management Company LLC cut its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,520 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Western Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.19% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,657,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 982,612 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,903,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.19. 77,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,333,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.