Southwestern Energy to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SWN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

