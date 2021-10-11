Spartan Energy (TSE:SPE) Trading 1.7% Higher

Spartan Energy Corp. (TSE:SPE) traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.68. 4,629,624 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 1,559,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.68.

Spartan Energy Company Profile (TSE:SPE)

Spartan Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada and the United States. The company's principal properties include the southeast Saskatchewan properties, which consist of approximately 402,449 net acres of land focused primarily on conventional open-hole horizontal wells drilled on Mississippian oil plays, such as the Frobisher, Alida, Souris Valley, Tilston, Midale, and Ratcliffe formations; and west central Saskatchewan property that comprises approximately 37,633 net acres of land targeting the Viking formation.

