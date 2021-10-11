Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.97 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00126990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.47 or 0.99848850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.64 or 0.06087417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 85,035,016 coins and its circulating supply is 84,334,571 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

