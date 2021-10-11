SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,294 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 4.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,154. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93.

