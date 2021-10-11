SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,954,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,560,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,572,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,039 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

