SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.00

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,954,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,560,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,572,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,039 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

