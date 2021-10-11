SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.47

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWX. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

