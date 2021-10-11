SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.4% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.56. 88,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

