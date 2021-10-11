SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.71% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,352,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1,093.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 975.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period.

Shares of CNRG stock opened at $94.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.43. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

