SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,127. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

