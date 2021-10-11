SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 36,881,715 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,055 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

