SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stake Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,784 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 5.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 8.85% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $239,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 116,627 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 130,973 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.09. 72,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

