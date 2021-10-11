SPINDLE Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $555,443.27 and approximately $699.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,490.46 or 1.00083896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00055581 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00320720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.00233103 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.64 or 0.00526861 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002720 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004206 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

