Splinterlands Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00060736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00126250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00079006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,531.85 or 0.99637462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.57 or 0.06117934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.