Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,625 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 434,549 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Splunk worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $150.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $222.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.