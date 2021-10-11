Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,936 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4,771.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,076,000 after purchasing an additional 420,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,732,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $150.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.89. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Summit Insights increased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $259,723.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

