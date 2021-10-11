Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.91% of Splunk worth $2,112,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $732,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $150.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.89. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

