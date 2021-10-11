Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $23.48 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

