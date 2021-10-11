Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRAD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $23.48 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

