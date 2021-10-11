Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $23.48 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $28.22.

