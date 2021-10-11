Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

SRAD stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

