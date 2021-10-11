Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SRAD. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

SRAD traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,607. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

