Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $23.48 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

