Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $23.48 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

