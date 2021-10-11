Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

