Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Holdings Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 620.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Sprout Social worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $690,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,645 shares of company stock valued at $17,596,036 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $112.04 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

