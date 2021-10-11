SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

SPSC opened at $159.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 128.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.66. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

