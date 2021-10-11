SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.29). SQZ Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($7.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million.

NYSE:SQZ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.66. 70,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $355.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 162,401 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 983,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 23,264 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 133.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 787,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

