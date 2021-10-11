SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.54% of SS&C Technologies worth $99,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,313,000 after purchasing an additional 374,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $71.30 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.