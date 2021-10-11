S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,808,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.76% of S&T Bancorp worth $181,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STBA stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

