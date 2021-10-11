Stafi (FIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.94 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and $29.94 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00095494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.78 or 0.00426114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00032849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

