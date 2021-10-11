Standard Protocol Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001126 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00059634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00127828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00078354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,419.62 or 0.99974542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.36 or 0.05997049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.