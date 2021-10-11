Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,958,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,704 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.98% of Standex International worth $185,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $104.17 on Monday. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.